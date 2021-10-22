Family reflects on the life and death of pilot who died in local plane crash.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 17th, local authorities found the wreckage of a plane that crashed near Ryan Airfield. Tucson Police Air says there were no survivors.

“He didn’t come home on Sunday night, and he’s usually very responsive when you send him a text message, and he didn’t respond,” said Darby Shirley, stepdaughter of Dr. Timothy Krone.

23-year-old Darby Shirley says her stepfather, Dr. Timothy Krone, was the pilot. She says Dr. Krone had been flying on his own for 20 years, and this time, he was prepping his plane for an upcoming aptitude test.

“I was able to get a flight tracker and track his flight, and the flight.. ended,” Shirley said.

Shirley says Dr. Krone was a father to her and her brother for 16 years.

“He was pretty much the best father you could’ve asked for, really,” Shirley said.

He proposed to Shirley’s mom just last year.

“Helped me learn how to drive and help me with all my homework, helped me get into college,” Shirley said.

Dr. Krone taught at Pima Community College for 10 years, but most people know him as a veterinarian.

“Bring home all sorts of animals and he’d always just take them under his wing and loved on him as much as possible,” Shirley said.

He worked at three places: the Animal Care Center of Green Valley, Strickland Veterinary Clinic, and Hermitage Cat Shelter. Hermitage named a cat after him that will soon be up for adoption.

“He was always willing to help us with our own personal pets if we had questions or needed to bring them into the examined," said Allison Israel, Development Coordinator for Hermitage no-kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary. "He was very kind and truly cared about all the animals.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash. They say they wont have an answer for at least another year. His family will be holding a public memorial at Udall Park on Saturday at 3p.m. They're accepting donations for support.

