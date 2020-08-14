Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Family displaced due to midtown mobile home fire

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Fire Department
Mobile home fire (3).jpg
Mobile home fire (2).jpg
Mobile home fire (1).jpg
Posted at 7:39 PM, Aug 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-13 22:40:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two adults, one child, and a cat were displaced from their home Thursday night due to a fire.

According to TFD, units responded to the Campbell and Roger area and found the mobile home fully involved in flames.

Firefighters got the fire under control in ten minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IDOL ACROSS AMERICA LIVE VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

American Idol Auditions