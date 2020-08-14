Family displaced due to midtown mobile home fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two adults, one child, and a cat were displaced from their home Thursday night due to a fire.
According to TFD, units responded to the Campbell and Roger area and found the mobile home fully involved in flames.
Firefighters got the fire under control in ten minutes.
The cause is under investigation.
TFD Units dispatched to 3915 N. Campbell Ave. for a mobile home fire. Fully involved mobile home, displaced two adults, one child and a cat. Cause under investigation. 18 FF’s got this under control in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1EkAZPagBl— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 14, 2020