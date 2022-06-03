Family asking community's help locating missing adult son

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson resident Edith Carter is asking for help from the community to locate her missing son, Drake Carter, who has been missing since Friday, May 27.

Edith Carter describes her son as an adult with autism spectrum disorder. She told KGUN 9 "he has high anxiety and difficulty communicating."

She says Drake is familiar with Tucson's east side and they believe he may be using the bus system to get around. He was last seen along the Pantano Wash near East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.

Carter is asking that anyone with information on her son contact Tucson Police Department, where the family has already reported him missing.