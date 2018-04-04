Families to gather for Sunday astronomy event

TUCSON, Ariz. - Families who are interested in astronomy can get together Sunday for an event on the northwest side.

The Astronomy Day Festival runs from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Rod.

The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association will have solar telescopes, astronomy exhibits and children's activities available.

Adults and children will be able to view the moon, planets, star clusters and nebulae.

For more information, visit tucsonastronomy.org.