Families rally in downtown Tucson to raise awareness about dangers of fentanyl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After losing her son to fentanyl poisoning, Theresa Guerrero is now using her story to raise awareness about the dangerous and fatal drug.

"Every emotion is going through your mind. You’re just like, oh my gosh," Guerrero said. "I had just lost my mother 30 days prior. It was probably the worst day of my life."

Her son Jacob was only 31 years old when fentanyl poison claimed his life in 2020.

On Saturday, she held her third ever rally to raise awareness.

"He was a very happy-go-lucky spirit. He was so random. He’d say things and just make people laugh," she said when asked what type of person Jacob was.

Since Jacob’s death three years ago, according to the CDC, the powerful synthetic drug has claimed more than 120,000 lives across the country.

A number Guerrero hopes to see go-down as she hopes to save lives through awareness.

"They should know that it can happen at any time to anybody. Fentanyl does not discriminate," Guerrero said. "It doesn’t care who you are. It doesn’t care where you come from. It doesn’t care what your race is."

Her son is just one of many casualties in the opioid crisis.

Jodi Jones was one of about 50 people who came out to Saturday's rally. She lost her son Austin, who was only 24 years old, last year.

"I just dropped to my knees. I tell people now don’t ever think not my child, because that’s what I thought," Jones said when she first learned of the news while in Hawaii.

While discussing who Austin was as a person, she said, "He would give you his last dollar, take his shirt off for you. He would invite people into his house; he would make you a hot meal."

Guerrero, Jones and many others who’ve fallen victim to fentanyl say they plan to continue their fight to save lives and get those illegally distributing the drug held accountable.