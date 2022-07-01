Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Families move into homes after helping build them through Chicanos Por La Causa

Contributed 65% of construction labor
Chicanos Por La Causa.jpg
Chicanos Por La Causa
Chicanos Por La Causa.jpg
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 19:26:24-04

RIO RICO, Ariz. (KGUN) — Five families are enjoying the fruits of their labor after helping build their new homes through Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC).

This self-help program gives families the opportunity to take part in the construction of their future homes.

María Jesús Cervantes with Chicanos Por La Causa told KGUN 9 the six-month process allowed the families to earn an average of $80,000 in sweat equity by contributing 65% of construction labor.

She says it also gives them construction skills, which may translate into employment opportunities if they pursue work the industry.

Cervantes explains the CPLC began the Self-Help Housing program in 1995 to help low-income families.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰