RIO RICO, Ariz. (KGUN) — Five families are enjoying the fruits of their labor after helping build their new homes through Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC).

This self-help program gives families the opportunity to take part in the construction of their future homes.

María Jesús Cervantes with Chicanos Por La Causa told KGUN 9 the six-month process allowed the families to earn an average of $80,000 in sweat equity by contributing 65% of construction labor.

She says it also gives them construction skills, which may translate into employment opportunities if they pursue work the industry.

Cervantes explains the CPLC began the Self-Help Housing program in 1995 to help low-income families.