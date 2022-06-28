Watch Now
Failure to stop at U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint leads to chase, arrests

Posted at 8:16 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 23:16:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Seven people are now in custody after failing to stop at a Border Patrol Checkpoint.

A vehicle failed to stop at the U.S. Border Patrol Checkpoint on Sunday, June 26, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.

Border Patrol agents chased the car and eventually stopped it at I-19 and Duval Mine Road.

Seven passengers in the vehicle ran away toward a nearby business plaza. They were eventually found near those businesses and in the surrounding desert area. According to Sahuarita Police all seven were in the country illegally and are in Border Patrol Custody.

The driver of the car was arrested by Border Patrol. It is unknown what charges the driver will be facing.

The Sahuarita Police Department said they assisted Border Patrol in making those arrests. One officer was working under Operation Stonegarden, the grant program that pays local law enforcement agencies to help with border enforcement.

