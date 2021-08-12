Watch
Facebook constructing solar-powered data center in Mesa

Jenny Kane/AP
FILE- In this March 13, 2019, file photo, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York. Federal regulators asked Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, for Facebook to be ordered to divest its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services as the U.S. government and 48 states and districts accused the company of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors. The antitrust lawsuits were announced by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Posted at 10:16 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 13:16:18-04

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Social media giant Facebook says it is building a data center in metro Phoenix powered only by renewable energy.

The company's Thursday announcment says the data center in Mesa will represent an investment of more than $800 million and support about 100 jobs. The data center will house routers, switches, servers, storage systems and other equipment.

Facebook says power will come from three new solar facilities in Pinal County in conjunction with the Salt River Project. The Mesa facility will use 60% less water than the average data center, and that the water will be recycled several times before being used for agriculture.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

