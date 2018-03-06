F-35B shows versatility with historic landing at sea

TUCSON, Ariz. - The United States Air Force will soon hold a competition to see if the F-35 is a viable option to replace the aging A-10 Warthog.

Now the Navy's version of the F-35 is showing its versatility, making an historic landing at sea.

In a release, the Navy said a detachment of F-35B Lightning II's landed aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp March 5.

That marks the first time the aircraft has deployed aboard a U.S. Navy ship and with a Marine Expeditionary Unit in the Indo-Pacific.

The Navy said the F-35B will aid the Expeditionary Strike Group in a routine patrol to strengthen regional alliances and provide rapid-response capabilities.

Congress is resisting Air Force efforts to retire the A-10 to make room in the budget for more F-35s.