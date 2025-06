TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extended parking meter hours in Tucson begin Monday.

The new hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Parking is free after 7 p.m. and all day Sunday.

That's two hours longer and one more day than the old hours, which ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The new hours apply to all meters in the Downtown, Mercado and Main Gate Square districts.