Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Expanding transportation mobility in Southern Arizona

Pima County to hold multiple pop-up events to gather public input
Sun Van
Megan Meier
Amanda Parkman has relied on Sun Van to get around town for over 12 years.
Sun Van
Posted at 7:57 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 10:57:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Transportation is seeking public input on transportation needs and concerns impacting residents throughout Southern Arizona.

The events are as follows:

Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Winston Reynolds – Manzanita Park 5200 S. Westover Ave.

Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Ebonee Marie Moody Park 6925 S. Cardinal Ave.

According to a press release, the Southern Arizona mobility study will focus on the West Valencia Road corridor as well as the greater Drexel Heights area. The Department is working to evaluate both the current and future transportation conditions of the region, before figuring out how to improve mobility.

Pima County Department of Transportation Mobility Map
Region of interest for mobility study

The department also encourages the public to provide comments as well as complete a survey, by visiting this link. The feedback period is open through May 26.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration