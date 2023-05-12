Expanding transportation mobility in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Transportation is seeking public input on transportation needs and concerns impacting residents throughout Southern Arizona.

The events are as follows:

Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Winston Reynolds – Manzanita Park 5200 S. Westover Ave.

Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Ebonee Marie Moody Park 6925 S. Cardinal Ave.

According to a press release, the Southern Arizona mobility study will focus on the West Valencia Road corridor as well as the greater Drexel Heights area. The Department is working to evaluate both the current and future transportation conditions of the region, before figuring out how to improve mobility.

Pima County Department of Transportation Region of interest for mobility study

The department also encourages the public to provide comments as well as complete a survey, by visiting this link. The feedback period is open through May 26.