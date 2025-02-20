Expand your pack at PACC: Adoptable pets on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Caesar is a 5-month-old white and tan short-haired cat. He's a sweet, affectionate, curious boy, who really wants to be loved. He came to PACC because his owners could no longer care for him, so he is ready to get back out into his new home! He's all you could ask for in a sweet little cat.

- Lovey is an adult white, tan and black long-haired cat. She came into the shelter in October, so it's high time she found her way out! She's had some medical issues, and she's recovering from ear surgery, but it's going really well. She would really love a home that can give her some TLC, so she can get back to feeling like herself, and begin to thrive.

- Agney is an 11-month-old brown spaniel mix. This beautiful girl is a little shy at first, and definitely takes some time to warm up. Once she does though, she's a loving little sweetheart! She has lived with other dogs and children before, and has done well with both.

- Bullhead is a 2-year-old gray pit mix. This handsome boy is really playful, happy guy. Unfortunately he's really stressed living at the shelter, so he would like to get out of there ASAP! He is very interested and alert to other dogs, and so he would like to meet any potential future roommates he'll be living with. Most of all though, he loves -- LOVES -- belly rubs!

