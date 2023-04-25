Exchange student host families needed in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Exchange students from all around the world are looking to head to Southern Arizona for high school, but local programs like "Academic Year in America" (AYA) are in need of more families to host.

45 different countries participate where those high school aged students come right to Southern Arizona and attend a local high school for an academic year.

Majority of the students are arriving in the U.S. for the very first time. Some of their favorite things to do in Southern Arizona is go to Egees, gas stations, car washes and see the border entrance.

“It's amazing how they just think that stuff is the coolest thing. Kids don't want to do expensive things," said Evangelesta.

AYA explains hosting an international exchange student, especially a teenager can seem overwhelming. Local coordinator Margaret Evangelesta says the lessons and connections go both ways.

“The kids that come say it's not a year in a life it's a life in a year," said Margaret Evangelesta, Local Coordinator Academic Year in America. "More important than just what they experience here, it's a connection they make with us."

The exchange students come with visas and spending money. Most of them are on scholarships where they go through a competitive application process to come to the U.S.

The requirements to be a host are to be at least 25 years old with a consistent income coming in, pass the background checks and have a bed, place for clothes and a spot to study for the student.

Evangelesta has hosted over 30 students herself and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. She hopes to find more local families willing to show these international exchange students a taste of Southern Arizona.

For more information on hosting exchange students through the AYA program, visit their website, or call Margaret Evangelesta at (520) 227-0951.