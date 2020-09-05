Excessive Heat Warning, holiday weekend could lead to COVID-19 spikes

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Monday night, but folks at the Pima County Health Department say the heat isn’t the only thing we should worry about this holiday weekend.

Experts say record heat and a holiday weekend in the middle of a pandemic could be a recipe for disaster.

Aaron Pacheco with the Pima County Health Department says there has been COVID-19 spikes following the last major holidays.

“Memorial Day, 4th of July...there is absolutely a potential for increase in infections,” Pacheco told KGUN9.

He says adding an Excessive Heat Warning to Labor Day weekend doesn’t make things any easier.

“Our recommendations are about being outdoors and not sharing spaces,” he added.

However, the heat might end up keeping you inside.

Here are some tips to keep you safe -- “Wear masks when you're not eating, especially if you are around people who are outside of your family unit. Keep family units separated by 6 feet of more,” he said.

If you’re outdoors -- “We really advise folks to avoid the hottest parts of the day, making sure to be drinking a lot of water. Protecting your skin. Wearing light colored loose fitting clothing. A hat. Wearing sunscreen,” he added.

Gatherings, in general, are not advised, but if you choose to have a get together, Pacheco says -- follow CDC guidelines.

“Keep it you know ten or less, within family units. If food is shared, separate it in advance into small containers. You also want to limit sharing of food, tables, condiments, even utensils,” Pacheco told KGUN9.

Heat related symptoms include nausea, fatigue, excessive sweating or no sweating at all, and extreme exhaustion.

“This year it’s really important that we continue to practice that safe social and physical distancing and wearing masks and all the really important things we’ve been talking about this pandemic,” he added.