Ex-Tombstone officer gives up certification during probe

Posted at 4:54 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 20:02:58-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona police officer who resigned after a probe found he behaved and talked inappropriately around women has given up his law enforcement certification.

The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reported Monday that Travis Mattern, a former officer with the Tombstone Marshal's Office, voluntarily relinquished the certification.

The certification is akin to a professional license. The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board had begun an investigation into whether Mattern should be stripped of it.

The newspaper obtained a six-page report from an internal investigation that showed Mattern had a pattern of disturbing behavior toward women. He resigned in February after a woman filed a complaint.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

