Ex-Tombstone officer gives up certification during probe

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona police officer who resigned after a probe found he behaved and talked inappropriately around women has given up his law enforcement certification.
The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reported Monday that Travis Mattern, a former officer with the Tombstone Marshal's Office, voluntarily relinquished the certification.
The certification is akin to a professional license. The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board had begun an investigation into whether Mattern should be stripped of it.
The newspaper obtained a six-page report from an internal investigation that showed Mattern had a pattern of disturbing behavior toward women. He resigned in February after a woman filed a complaint.
