Ex-Joseph City school district secretary indicted in theft

JOSEPH CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A state grand jury has indicted a former Joseph City Unified School District secretary accused of stealing over $40,000 of district funds.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says the indictment was based upon an investigation by the Office of the Auditor General.

The attendance secretary, Tonnie Rae Pugh, was also responsible for depositing money from activities like club fundraisers and athletic event ticket sales.

Pugh is accused of using her position to take cash from faculty, students and parents between July 2011 and January 2018.

Pugh was indicted on charges of theft, fraudulent schemes and artifices and violation of duties of a custodian of public monies.