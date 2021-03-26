Menu

Ex-Green Valley fire captain gets prison in child porn case

Posted at 7:53 AM, Mar 26, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The former captain of the Green Valley Fire Department has been sentenced to 7 ½ years in federal prison in a child exploitation case. Prosecutors say 39-year-old Nathanael Dougall of Tucson previously pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography before his sentencing Wednesday.

They say Dougall was arrested in November 2018 for sharing child sex abuse images on a messaging application with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Dougall used the same application to engage in sexually explicit chats with the girl, who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer. He was captain of the Green Valley Fire Department until his arrest.

