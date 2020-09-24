Ex-Goodyear charter school executive gets jail in fraud case

PHOENIX (AP) — The former vice principal of a Goodyear charter school has been sentenced to four months in jail and five years of probation in a fraud case.

State prosecutors say Joann Vega was sentenced Wednesday for her role in enrolling fake students to obtain funding from the Arizona Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

On Sept. 14, former principal Harold Cadiz was sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Cadiz and Vega worked at the now-closed Bradley Academy of Excellence, a K-8 charter school.

Prosecutors say the two reported hundreds of fake student profiles to the state education department to fraudulently get $2.5 million in additional funding for the financially failing school.

