Ex-Cochise County elections director gets $130K settlement after claims of toxic work environment

BISBEE — A former Cochise County elections director has received a $130,000 settlement following claims of a toxic work environment.

Lisa Marra got the payout through the county’s risk management insurer, the Sierra Vista Herald/Review reported Wednesday.

She filed a notice of constructive discharge against the rural Arizona county in January, saying two members of the Board of Supervisors pressured her to participate in a hand count of the 2022 midterm election to assuage some constituents who believed the election was stolen.

Marra, a 10-year county employee, refused to help with the proposed hand count of ballots as she believed it was an illegal act.

She entered into negotiations with the Arizona County Insurance Pool through her attorney and resigned under duress.

Marra now is the Deputy Director of Elections with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.