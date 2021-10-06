Watch
Eviction confusion, again: End of US ban doesn't cause spike

Pima County Constable Kristen Randall, left, speaks to a rental resident letting them know about their eviction notice Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Long delayed evictions are rolling out more than a month after the end of a federal moratorium that had protected tenants, including some who hadn't paid rent for many months during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 15:23:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Long-delayed evictions are rolling out more than a month after the end of a federal moratorium that had protected tenants, including some who hadn’t paid rent for many months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is far from the tsunami many people predicted, but the lockouts now starting up are nevertheless devastating for families still trying to catch up while the pandemic churns on.

Officials say some landlords seem to be holding off on lockouts so they can get repaid with assistance money.

