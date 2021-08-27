Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Eviction ban's end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
eviction
Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 17:42:16-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Tenant advocates and court officials were gearing up Friday for what some fear will be a wave of evictions but others predict will be a gradual trickle after a late-night U.S. Supreme Court action that allows the lockouts to resume.

The high court’s conservative majority late Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban placed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The action ends protections for about 3.5 million people in the United States who say they face eviction in the next two months.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.