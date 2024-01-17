Everything you need to know about the Tucson Gem, Mineral, Fossil Showcase 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is back showing some of the rarest gems, jewelries and minerals on Earth.

From Saturday Jan. 27 to Sunday, Feb. 12., Tucsonans, admirers and collectors will have the opportunity to check out these rare specimens.

Look at this great list of speakers and topics at the 42nd Annual FM-TGMS-MSA Symposium ... only at the 69th Annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show®. pic.twitter.com/vKqvykmxEU — TGMS Society, Inc. (@TGMSociety) January 5, 2024

Nearly 40 exhibits are scheduled over the two and half weeks, highlighting fossils, carvings, gemstones, crystals, rocks from all over the world. Some of the most popular exhibits are as follows:

The Sun Gemstone, LLC sponsors and gives people an experience to travel back in time, bringing a sense of adventure.



Wednesday, Jan. 24 - Monday, Feb. 12

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday

Mineral Village Show, 1801 N. Oracle Rd.

Free admission

Free parking

No registration required

Fossils, gemstones and minerals merchandise

Takes about an hour to experience

Known as the most-attended mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the world, over 40 independently operated gem shows feature less than 50 small-sized dealers and about a handful of displays have more than 300 dealers.



Thursday, Jan. 25 - Sunday, Feb. 11

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday

600 W. 22nd St.

Free admission

On-site parking ($5 weekdays/$10 weekends)

Cars enter through 993 S. Freeway People enter through Greenway

Takes about three hours to see all of it

With over 200 vendors, this show merchandises rocks, beads, gemstones, jewelry, minerals, art, African beads, fossils lapidary and tools.



Thursday, Jan. 25 - Sunday, Feb. 11

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday, except last day is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Free admission

No registration required

Free parking

Takes about three hours to experience

The Tucson Gem and Mineral Society, with sponsor A.S. Shows Inc., is presenting its 69th edition this year, calling it, “Pegmatites - Crystals Big and Beautiful!”

Thursday, Feb. 8 – Sunday, Feb. 11

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday, except last day is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12.00 with a $1.00 TCC ticket tax

Children 14 and under are free with a paying adult

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue

For a full listing of all the showcases, please explore the Tucson Gem Show Guide.

