Everything you need to know about the Tucson Gem, Mineral, Fossil Showcase 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is back showing some of the rarest gems, jewelries and minerals on Earth.
From Saturday Jan. 27 to Sunday, Feb. 12., Tucsonans, admirers and collectors will have the opportunity to check out these rare specimens.
Nearly 40 exhibits are scheduled over the two and half weeks, highlighting fossils, carvings, gemstones, crystals, rocks from all over the world. Some of the most popular exhibits are as follows:
1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show
The Sun Gemstone, LLC sponsors and gives people an experience to travel back in time, bringing a sense of adventure.
- Wednesday, Jan. 24 - Monday, Feb. 12
- 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday
- Mineral Village Show, 1801 N. Oracle Rd.
- Free admission
- Free parking
- No registration required
- Fossils, gemstones and minerals merchandise
- Takes about an hour to experience
22nd Street Mineral, Fossil & Gem Show
Known as the most-attended mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the world, over 40 independently operated gem shows feature less than 50 small-sized dealers and about a handful of displays have more than 300 dealers.
- Thursday, Jan. 25 - Sunday, Feb. 11
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday
- 600 W. 22nd St.
- Free admission
- On-site parking ($5 weekdays/$10 weekends)
- Cars enter through 993 S. Freeway
- People enter through Greenway
- Takes about three hours to see all of it
2023 Kino Gem & Mineral Show
With over 200 vendors, this show merchandises rocks, beads, gemstones, jewelry, minerals, art, African beads, fossils lapidary and tools.
- Thursday, Jan. 25 - Sunday, Feb. 11
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday, except last day is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Free and open to the public
- Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
- Free admission
- No registration required
- Free parking
- Takes about three hours to experience
2023 Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
The Tucson Gem and Mineral Society, with sponsor A.S. Shows Inc., is presenting its 69th edition this year, calling it, “Pegmatites - Crystals Big and Beautiful!”
- Thursday, Feb. 8 – Sunday, Feb. 11
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday, except last day is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Tickets are $12.00 with a $1.00 TCC ticket tax
- Children 14 and under are free with a paying adult
- Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue
For a full listing of all the showcases, please explore the Tucson Gem Show Guide.
