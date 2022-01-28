Everything you need to know about the Tucson Gem, Mineral, Fossil Showcase 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is back in town!

Running all the way through Sunday, February 13, passionate buyers and collectors are now welcome to view some of the rarest gem, jewelry and mineral specimens on Earth.

1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show

Sponsored by Sun Gemstone Company, the 1801 Oracle - Mineral Village Show gives attendees the experience of traveling back in time.



January 26 - February 13

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. everyday

Free and open to the public

1801 N Oracle Rd. Tucson, AZ 85705



Over a dozen showcases give guests the feeling of traveling the globe, bringing a sense of adventure.

22nd Street Mineral, Fossil & Gem Show

Known as the most-attended mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the world, over 50,000 guests are expected to show up.



January 27 - February 13

10 p.m. - 6 p.m. everyday

North-east corner of I-10 and 22nd Street (Starr Pass Boulevard)

Free admission and on-site parking ($5 week days/$10 weekend days)

The main tent features an appealing balance of minerals, gems, fossils, dinosaurs, meteorites, jewelry, beads and art.

A smaller tent exhibits carpeting, climate-control, large booths, stage lighting and 10 feet art walls.

2022 Kino Gem & Mineral Show

Taking place at the Kino Sports Complex, this showcase offers a huge variety of gems, minerals, fossils, beads, finished jewelry and one-of-a-kind specimens.



January 27 - February 13

Free and open to the public

2500 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713

10 p.m. - 6 p.m. everyday, except last day is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in purchasing fossils, minerals and gemstones may also enjoy talking with vendors and exchanging information.

2022 Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

The largest, oldest and most prestigious gem and mineral show in the world caps gem season with the "Show That Glows."



February 10 – February 13

Tickets are $12.00 with a $1.00 TCC ticket tax

Children 14 and under are free with a paying adult

10 p.m. - 6 p.m. everyday, except last day is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Since the 1970's, this showcase brings hobby enthusiasts, the public, and curator/professionals together for discovery and discussion.

For a full listing of all the showcases, visit tucsongemshow101.com.

