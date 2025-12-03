Everyone Counts!: TPCH seeks volunteers for Point‑in‑Time Homeless Count

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness (TPCH) announced Wednesday that volunteer registration is open for the 2026 Point‑in‑Time (PIT) Count — called Everyone Counts! — which will take place in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. TPCH is recruiting more than 500 community volunteers to help survey people experiencing unsheltered homelessness across Pima County.

The PIT Count is a one‑night, federally required survey conducted for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help measure how many people are experiencing homelessness in Pima County. Local and federal agencies use the data — gathered through standardized electronic surveys — to plan services, set priorities and direct funding. TPCH said the count will cover public spaces including bus stops, encampments, washes and desert areas.

“Volunteering is a wonderful way to connect with your community and support our unhoused neighbors, and we’re thankful to our volunteers who sign up year after year,” said Kat Davis, Continuum of Care Manager for Housing and Community Development at the City of Tucson. TPCH emphasized that no prior experience is necessary; volunteers will receive training and be paired with a team lead.

On the morning of Jan. 28, teams of volunteers will be deployed countywide between roughly 6 and 11 a.m. TPCH said months of planning and coordination with local governments, nonprofits, faith groups and businesses support the Everyone Counts! effort.

Those interested can register now at TPCH’s website.