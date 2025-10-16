Events on UA campus will commemorate 10/7 attacks, celebrate hostage return

Several Jewish groups on the University of Arizona campus are hosting programs throughout the day Thursday, meant to commemorate lives lost during Hamas' terror attacks in Israel two years ago and celebrate the return of hostages from Gaza this week.

Participating groups include, Alpha Epsilon Pi, Chabad, Hillel, Stand With Us, Students Supporting Israel, Olami and the Israel on Campus Coalition.

The first event, a memorial exhibition, will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the west side of Old Main, 1200 E. University Blvd. Special readings will take place at the exhibition at noon.

University of Arizona Hillel, 1245 E. Second St., will hold an indoor art exhibition starting at 3 p.m.

There will be therapeutic puppy petting and letter writing to IDF soldiers from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

At 5, a survivor of the massacre at the Nova Music Festival will speak with students via Zoom, followed by a candle lighting ceremony.