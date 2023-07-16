Events in Southern Arizona for Latino Conservation Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Latino Conservation Week is being celebrated from July 15 to July 23 with different events throughout Southern Arizona.

For many organizations, it's like Latino Conservation Week all year long with the continued efforts to foster connections surrounding an appreciation for the environment.

But this week is an opportunity to spotlight and celebrate those continued efforts, as well as to bring more Latinos into the conversation about conservation.

There are events going on throughout the next week that will bring people outdoors for enjoyment and preservation.

This is the 10th year Latino Conservation Week is being celebrated. According to the Latino Conservation Week website, there are still a few events to check out.

LO Tucson Nighttime Critter Crawl

What: Latino Outdoors is hosting a free event for exploring the desert at night. Activities include searching for scorpions with a black light and checking out palo verde beetles.

When: July 21 6:30-8:30 PM

Where: Rio Vista Natural Resource Park

3974 N Tucson Blvd,Tucson,AZ,85716

RSVP? No, but sign the smart waiver.

Nogales Seeds Community Farm

What: Community Agriculture Workday

When: July 21 9-12

Where: W. Country Club Dr., Nogales, AZ

RSVP? No