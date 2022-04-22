Watch
Evacuations underway in Bisbee after homes catch fire

Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 17:15:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Evacuations are underway due to structure fires in Bisbee, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says.

According to a CCSO Facebook post, two homes and a vehicle were on fire near C and D Street in Bisbee.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office

Bisbee Fire and Naco Fire are among the agencies that have responded.

Traffic on Highway 80 was expected to be delayed.

----

——-
