Evacuations underway in Bisbee after homes catch fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Evacuations are underway due to structure fires in Bisbee, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says.

According to a CCSO Facebook post, two homes and a vehicle were on fire near C and D Street in Bisbee.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office

Bisbee Fire and Naco Fire are among the agencies that have responded.

Traffic on Highway 80 was expected to be delayed.

