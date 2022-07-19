ESPN report: No deal between Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences

Talks about a potential merger between the Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences have now ended with no deal, according to an ESPN source.

The report says the change happened over the weekend. On Friday, the two conferences were still in talks. The Big 12 wanted to explore the option of a full merger, which it apparently did over the weekend. ESPN reports the Big 12 decided they weren't interested in a merger or any other type of agreement.

A source for the Big 12 told ESPN the conference wouldn't see enough revenue from a partnership with the Pac-12. The conference says it is still open to accepting more teams.

A source from the Pac-12 said media and television deals were another sticking point in their negotiations.

FULL REPORT: Sources: Big 12, Pac-12 won't partner as talks officially end

All of this comes after a pair of California Schools, USC and UCLA, announced they'd leave the Pac-12 to join the Big 10. Now, futures for other Pac-12 schools including the University of Arizona and Arizona State remain uncertain.

ESPN reports Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has had some scheduling talks with the Atlantic Coast Conference, but so far there are no details on any potential deals.

