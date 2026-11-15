Erik Hite Foundation’s Circle of Care Gala returns to Tucson

TUCSON — Time is running out to get tickets for the Erik Hite Foundation’s 12th Annual Circle of Care Gala, an event honoring Southern Arizona’s first responders and military families.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa (3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.).

This year’s gala, themed “Midnight Masquerade: Unmasking Our Heroes,” will feature live entertainment, auctions and the presentation of the foundation’s Resilience Awards to two public safety families.

All proceeds will support wellness and education programs for those who serve.

“The Circle of Care Gala is an opportunity for our community to come together, recognize the sacrifices made by those who serve, and ensure they and their families know they are supported,” said Nohemy Hite, the founder and CEO of the Erik Hite Foundation.

The Erik Hite Foundation is named after Erik Hite, who served with the Tucson Police Department from 2004 to 2008. He passed away in the line of duty in 2008.

The final day to purchase tickets is Monday, Nov. 16. Click here to purchase tickets or learn more about the event.