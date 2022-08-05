EPA grants City of Tucson $1M through Brownfields Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted Tucson $1 million through a Brownfields Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund.

This will allow the city to provide six loans and two subgrants, which would revolve back into a fund supporting future Brownfields cleanups.

The following Southern Arizona leaders are participating:



Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Congressman Raúl Grijalva

Cochise County Board Chair Ann English

Additional elected officials and staff from Cochise County

ADEQ leadership

"A brownfield is a property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant," the EPA shared online.

City officials say the use of these funds will go toward the the following Tucson neighborhoods:



La Doce

Thrive in the 05

Thrive in the 05 Barrio Centro/Julia Keen Neighborhood

Downtown Tucson/Historic Barrios

The Southern Arizona leaders met Thursday to discuss the grants at the Park Tucson conference room, 110 E. Pennington St.

Their meeting place was once a Brownfields site that was supported by EPA grant funding.