Entrepreneur awarded "Rookie of the Year" after opening Tucson business during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While the pandemic has been hard for many businesses, one person was not only able to start their own but also receive recognition out of all the startups across the country.

"I always wanted to own my own business. I hadn't necessarily wanted to start in the middle of a pandemic but that's just kind of the way it worked out....We wanted to be in Tucson, and as I was looking for the right business, HomeTeam kind of found me."

After working more than 20 years at an Illinois Trucking company, David Tewell took the leap into franchising and found success in just his first year. Now, he has completed more than 350 home inspections since opening last October.

The owner of Tucson’s HomeTeam Inspection Service, was given the honor for surpassing estimated sales numbers. Tewell says the "Rookie of the Year" award is given to those with the most home inspections in their first year.

"Starting your own business can be very rewarding. It's hard work but if you are willing to put in the time and the energy there are some great rewards in owning your business and being your own boss," says Tewell.

Despite COVID-19’s impact, Tewell used it as an opportunity to build relationships in his early stages of business ownership. "The housing market has been very hot this summer. We're now getting back to more normalcy. The nice thing about Tucson is that we don't scoop any snow so people are still buying houses," says Tewell.

Tewell says he and his teams are able to help take some of the hassle out of the home buying experience.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

