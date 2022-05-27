Enhanced DUI enforcement planned for Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is planning to increase DUI enforcement this Memorial Day weekend.

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded utilizing equipment; deputies will take part in planned operations which are focused enforcement efforts on DUI violations.

This is a zero tolerance initiative in order to have a greater effect on traffic safety, so individual planing to consume alcohol as part of their holiday plans should plan to designate a sober driver, call a taxi or rideshare.

According to deputies, 30 fatal collisions occurred on county roadways throughout 2021, many of which involved drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.