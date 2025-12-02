Enforcement surge leads to 190 charged in AZ with immigration-related crimes

Federal authorities charged 190 people with immigration-related crimes during a weeklong enforcement surge in Arizona, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28, 2025, prosecutors filed 106 cases of illegal reentry and charged 71 individuals with illegal entry. In addition, federal officials brought 11 smuggling cases against 13 people accused of transporting or attempting to transport undocumented migrants into or within the state.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the intensified enforcement is part of an ongoing effort to deter unlawful immigration in a region that remains one of the busiest along the southern border.

The cases stemmed from investigations or referrals by multiple federal agencies, including ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the U.S. Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Officials did not release additional details about the individual cases, but said the coordinated effort underscores the federal government’s ongoing commitment to targeted border-related enforcement in Arizona.