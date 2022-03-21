Watch
Energy grants for US tribes aimed at aiding vast power needs

Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 17:21:01-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — More than a dozen tribal communities around the U.S. will share $9 million in federal grant funding for renewable energy projects.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced the funding grants Monday.

Nearly $1.2 million will support a solar and battery storage project in the Navajo Nation community of Kayenta.

Tribal officials say the project will provide internet access and electricity to 24 homes on the vast reservation where an estimated one-third of residents aren't connected to the power grid.

The grants won't cover the entire cost of the projects. Recipients will have to chip in.

