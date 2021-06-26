‘End the Biden Border Crisis Rally’ draws hundreds in Hereford

HEREFORD, Ariz. (KGUN) — The ‘End the Biden Border Crisis Rally’ drew in hundreds alongside the border in Hereford.

More than 300 people showed up to the rally to express their frustration with the border situation and also what they’re calling a border crisis.

“Biden, Harris inherited the most secure border this nation had ever seen, and in five short months, it's absolute mayhem,” said Dave Ray.

Ray is one of the rally organizers. He says he’s tired of watching the border situation get worse.

“Oh, enough is enough, I mean, kids being dropped off the border wall kids being thrown in the Rio Grande river so the Border Patrol has to save them. And the illegal aliens on the raft can get across. I mean, this is not the way to welcome people into the United States, nobody dies when they come through the legal immigration process. When you talk to these ranchers out here. It's shocking the number of bodies they're finding out here,” the organizer told KGUN9.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels agrees, saying it’s time to leave politics aside and look at the facts.

“Last year at this time, just off of my sheriff’s office virtual camera system we had 1,500 or in that area...illegal entries. This year, same time period, we have 15,300 entries,”added the Sheriff.

Joy English was also at the rally. She’s asking for higher security along the border and a thorough vetting process for immigrants. This comes after her son was killed in a hit-and-run by an undocumented immigrant.

“My two daughters lost their brother. My husband..it will never be the same, and it’s so preventable you know…” English told KGUN9.

State Senator David Gowan says another important aspect is continuing the border wall construction.

“I believe this fence helped us tremendously. It did curtail all that criminal aspect. Now that we’ve stopped it and the administration says, go ahead, come on up...it’s open season, and it’s not good for us here in America. We need to stand strong and make sure we protect our citizens first,” said Senator Gowan.

“And that’s what the message is. We need to have a secure border, under the objective of public safety, national security, and humanitarian,” added Sheriff Dannels.

KGUN 9 reached out to several immigration organizations to get their take on this issue, but they have yet to get back.