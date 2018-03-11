End of the winter season approaching for Sunrise Park Resort

Cloudy
There is only a little more than a week left until a ski resort in the White Mountains ends its 2017-2018 winter season.
Fresh snow at Sunrise Park Resort
Sunrise Park Resort will close to the public on March 19 through Memorial Day weekend while the resort prepares the mountain for summer activities.
