End of the winter season approaching for Sunrise Park Resort

TUCSON, Ariz. - There is only a little more than a week left until a ski resort in the White Mountains ends its 2017-2018 winter season.

Sunrise Park Resort will close to the public on March 19 through Memorial Day weekend while the resort prepares the mountain for summer activities.

RELATED STORIES:

Sunrise Park Resort to open for season Friday as scheduled

Sunrise Ski Park Resort in Greer 'closed until further notice'