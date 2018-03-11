End of the winter season approaching for Sunrise Park Resort

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
9:02 PM, Mar 10, 2018
53 mins ago

There is only a little more than a week left until a ski resort in the White Mountains ends its 2017-2018 winter season.

KGUN 9 On Your Side

Fresh snow at Sunrise Park Resort

Sunrise Park Resort
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - There is only a little more than a week left until a ski resort in the White Mountains ends its 2017-2018 winter season.

Sunrise Park Resort will close to the public on March 19 through Memorial Day weekend while the resort prepares the mountain for summer activities.

RELATED STORIES:

Sunrise Park Resort to open for season Friday as scheduled

Sunrise Ski Park Resort in Greer 'closed until further notice'

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top