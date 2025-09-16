Encourage safe driving in Arizona through ADOT's safety message contest

The Arizona Department of Transportation is holding its annual Safety Message Contest. Submissions are open at azdot.gov/SignContest through Sept. 22.

The contest allows Arizonans to create clever safety messages that are, if chosen, displayed on ADOT's dynamic message signs across the state.

Members of the public can submit their ideas as many times as they want through Sept. 22. ADOT will then review the entries and select ten finalists for the public to vote on.

The two messages that get the most votes will be the winners and appear on boards on Arizona's highways.

According to ADOT, the message must relate to traffic safety. The signs accommodate three lines, with 18 characters per line. Hashtags, phone numbers, emojis and website addresses are not allowed, however ampersands are allowed and are encouraged to save space.

According to ADOT, 1,228 people were killed on Arizona roads in 2024. 347 of those died from alcohol-related crashes and 417 died in speeding-related crashes.