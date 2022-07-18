EMT Jacob Dindinger Posthumously Honored as “Star of Life” by GMR

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — EMT Jacob Dindinger was posthumously recognized as a 2022 Star of Life by Global Medical Response (GMR). His partner on the day he was shot, Cassandra Moreno, was also recognized for the honor.

Dindinger was mortally wounded while on duty by a gunman a year ago this month, Moreno was shot in the arm and chest during the incident.

"We were fortunate to have Jacob be a part of our local AMR Operations,” said Jackie Evans, GMR Medical Response Director. “Jacob was truly the person who made a positive impact and served those in need. Jacob wanted to make a difference in life, not only in his life but in the life of everyone he came in contact with. "

“Jacob was part of the Pima cohort whose training was interrupted by the COVID pandemic. And yet he, like his other classmates, persevered," said Pima Chancellor Lee D. Lambert

The 2022 Stars of Life were announced in May.

