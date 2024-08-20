Employees from Catholic Community Services’ Casa Alitas migrant shelter violate conflict of interest rules

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher is looking into Catholic Community Services which operates migrant shelters in Southern Arizona such as Casa Alitas.

Lesher said the shelter provider reported one of its employees had a conflict of interest when getting laundry services.

Back in May Lesher sent a memo to the Board of Supervisors. It said Catholic Community Services told the County that one of its vendors that provided services to the Casa Alitas Drexel shelter was working without a contract.

The memo said that went against county and federal rules for shelters that get grants. An investigation by the New Republic uncovered the laundry service significantly overcharged Casa Alitas.

In that same memo Lesher said she was sent a statement from CCS chief executive officer Elena Dwyre which said they had been overcharged for services by a contractor. It said CCS found out two of their workers had gone against their rules regarding conflict of interests and purchases.

Dwyer said the workers were fired and they do not have a relationship with the laundry service anymore. She also mentioned in the memo they had already begun to correct the billing issues and they’re also training employees so it doesn’t happen again.

In a memo to the board of supervisors a few days ago, Lesher said the whole issue was CCS’s mistake including what they paid to the laundry services and employees involved with it. However, she went on to say CCS’s response was appropriate.

Lesher is asking Pima County Attorney Laura Conover to look over this situation for any potential legal issues.

KGUN9 News reporter Andrew Christiansen called the employee in question whose mother owns the laundry service and he said he is not willing to go on record with any information. Christiansen also called and emailed CCS and is still waiting to hear back from them on this issue.