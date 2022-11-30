Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse Hiring Initiative

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse is launching a hiring initiative going on until the end of this week.

You can register online at emergecenter.org if you would like to join them for a meet and greet tomorrow from 12-2 p.m.

Anyone interested in the positions they’re offering has until Friday to apply on their website and be considered for their rapid hiring process.

If you are passionate about helping survivors and are considering working for Emerge, there is a $1,000 hiring bonus after the first 90 days of employment.

