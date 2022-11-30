Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse Hiring Initiative

Rapid hiring application ends at the end of the week
Emerge Center Against Domestic Violence
Reyna Preciado
Emerge Center Against Domestic Violence holds hiring initiative.
Emerge Center Against Domestic Violence
Posted at 4:35 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 18:35:43-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse is launching a hiring initiative going on until the end of this week.

You can register online at emergecenter.org if you would like to join them for a meet and greet tomorrow from 12-2 p.m.

Anyone interested in the positions they’re offering has until Friday to apply on their website and be considered for their rapid hiring process.

If you are passionate about helping survivors and are considering working for Emerge, there is a $1,000 hiring bonus after the first 90 days of employment.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!