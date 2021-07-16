Eloy residents asked to stay inside after law enforcement chase

ELOY, Ariz. — A SWAT situation is still developing Thursday night in Eloy.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a man with a felony warrant ran from Marana Police.

He ended up in Eloy where he left the car and ran away on foot. That happened in the area of Penn and Cedar streets, North of I-10 off Sunshine Boulevard.

Marana PD, Eloy police, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office SWAT team has responded.

PCSO says it is still an active scene at the time of this publishing, and asks anyone who notices suspicious activity in the area to call 911.

Eloy police are asking drivers to avoid the area and anyone who lives there to stay inside.

Details are limited at this time, and this story is still developing. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.