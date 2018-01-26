Ellen DeGeneres turns 60

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A stand-up comedian, actress and popular syndicated talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres turned 60 Friday.

Born Jan. 26, 1958 in Louisiana, DeGeneres attended the University of New Orleans.

DeGeneres starred in the sitcom "Ellen" from 1994 to 1998. In 1997, she revealed she is a lesbian, in a move praised as a breakthrough in the gay rights movement. She married Portia de Rossi in 2008.

DeGeneres has hosted the syndicated daytime talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" since 2003.