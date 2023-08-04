Elgin winery named third best in nation by USA Today readers' poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A southern Arizona winery is rounding out the top three spots on a new USA Today reader poll, '10 best new winery experiences in the US.'

A relative newcomer to the region's winemaking community, Los Milics Vineyards in Elgin, Ariz. dates back to 2014 when owner Pavle Milic launched the label in the Sonoita wine-growing area.

The readers' poll notes the modern, geometric art and architecture on the property as part of the experience of paying the winery a visit. According to Los Milics, the Elgin winery "is designed to help you take in our landscape and connect with nature."

Los Milics Vineyards | Dan Ryan

The Los Milics operation includes a full wine production facility on-site in Elgin, as well as vineyards in both Elgin and Elfrida, further east.

Located south of Tucson, primarily in Santa Cruz County, the Sonoita American Viticultural Area sits at a high enough elevation—most of the region is at 4,500 and 5,500 feet above sea level—that vines are exposed to temperatures right for growing and producing fruit during the April - October growing season.

Variances in the AVA's climate, soil and topography all help inform the area's wine growers about which kinds of grapes can be cultivated, and which wine styles they can produce.

Elgin's first commercial vineyard was planted in 1979, according to Visit Tucson. The AVA was officially established in 1984—the first in the state to earn the designation.

The Sonoita/Elgin Chamber of Commerce has a list of the the AVA's wineries on its website.

If you go to Los Milics:



Los Milics Vineyards | 423 Upper Elgin Road #824

Tastings Thursdays - Sundays, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

ADA compliant, kid and dog-friendly

Reservations required for parties of six or more

For more information, call (520) 221-0180 or visit their website