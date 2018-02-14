Elfrida schools superintendent resigns while under investigation for credit card misuse

The superintendent of Elfrida Elementary School District resigned Tuesday while under investigation for possible credit card misuse.

ELFRIDA, Ariz. - The superintendent of Elfrida Elementary School District resigned Tuesday while under investigation for possible credit card misuse.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carol Capas confirmed the investigation and resignation of Jeremy Long.

The district has one school, Elfrida Elementary, a K-8 school.

The school board had planned to vote on whether to put Long on paid administrative leave while the investigation was underway.

