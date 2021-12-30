Elfrida parents arrested for leaving 11-year-old home alone for weeks during the holidays

ELFRIDA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities were asked to do a welfare check at a home in Elfrida on December 12 after being advised that a 11-year-old child had been left alone for an undetermined period of time.

Cochise County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the 11-year-old home alone. Further inquiries indicated that the mother had left the residence to go out of state before Thanksgiving and the father left shortly thereafter.

The child was alone the entire time. The child indicated that frozen food had been available during the time spent at home alone and had not attended school for at least two weeks.

Authorities attempted to contact the parents but were unsuccessful.

The child was turned over to Child Protective Services.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested Melissa Green, age 34 and Bobby Jo Green, age 40 on three counts of Child Neglect and booked them into the Cochise County Jail when they returned home after Christmas from an extended holiday to an unknown location.

Both parents have a bond of $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

