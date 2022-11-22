Elf the Musical flies into Arts Express Theatre at Park Place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday film-turned-musical is coming to Tucson from Dec. 2 to Dec. 18, showing Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Arts Express Theatre at Park Place Director of Community Engagement Dr. Jonathon Scott Crider spoke enthusiastically about the musical.

He says it brings holiday humor, warmth and magic as the main character Buddy goes on his quest to find his true identity.

The New York Times and USA Today described it as "Splashy, Peppy, Sugar-Sprinkled Holiday Entertainment" and "Endearingly Goofy," respectively.

Ticketing information:



Front row standard-height table

1 - 4 people $40 per person Service fees and taxes apply

Orchestra standard-height table

1 - 6 people $35 per person Service fees and taxes apply

High top table

1 - 4 people $35 per person Service fees and taxes apply

Season tickets

$138 Gives access to four productions



For a complete listing of the Art Express Theatre's showings and ticket information, please visit their website.