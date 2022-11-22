Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events

Actions

Elf the Musical flies into Arts Express Theatre at Park Place

Dec. 2nd - 18th, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances
elf the musical.jpg
Dark Horse Media
elf the musical.jpg
Posted at 11:40 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 13:40:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday film-turned-musical is coming to Tucson from Dec. 2 to Dec. 18, showing Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Arts Express Theatre at Park Place Director of Community Engagement Dr. Jonathon Scott Crider spoke enthusiastically about the musical.

He says it brings holiday humor, warmth and magic as the main character Buddy goes on his quest to find his true identity.

The New York Times and USA Today described it as "Splashy, Peppy, Sugar-Sprinkled Holiday Entertainment" and "Endearingly Goofy," respectively.

Ticketing information:

  • Front row standard-height table
    • 1 - 4 people
    • $40 per person
    • Service fees and taxes apply
  • Orchestra standard-height table
    • 1 - 6 people
    • $35 per person
    • Service fees and taxes apply
  • High top table
    • 1 - 4 people
    • $35 per person
    • Service fees and taxes apply
  • Season tickets
    • $138
    • Gives access to four productions

For a complete listing of the Art Express Theatre's showings and ticket information, please visit their website.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!