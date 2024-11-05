Your last-minute guide to voting in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Voters in Pima County should be prepared as they head to the polls tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Whether voting in-person or dropping off a mail-in ballot, there are several key details to keep in mind to ensure your vote gets counted.

For in-person voting, all polling locations (known as Vote Centers in Arizona) will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An interactive map including all 126 Pima County Vote Centers can be found on the Pima County Recorder's website.

Unlike previous years, any voter registered in Pima County can cast their ballot in-person at any Pima County Vote Center.

Additionally, the Recorder’s Office provides real-time updates on potential wait times at voting centers. This information can help you plan your day and avoid long lines.

Voters must bring valid identification to cast a ballot in person. Acceptable forms of ID include a valid Arizona driver’s license or state-issued ID card.

Alternatively, you can provide two forms of other documentation, such as a utility bill or bank statement (dated within 90 days), vehicle registration, voter registration card, or a federal or state-issued ID.

A complete list of acceptable documents is available on the Pima County Recorder’s website.

This year’s ballot contains two pages, with races or initiatives on both sides of each page.

Be sure to complete both pages to ensure you’ve voted on all issues and candidates.

If you’ve already mailed in your ballot and realize you may have missed a page, visit the Pima County Recorder’s website to check if it has been processed.

If it hasn’t, you may still be able to correct your vote by requesting a new ballot.

For those still holding on to their mail-in ballot, you can drop it off at any voting center without waiting in line.

Simply ask a poll worker to direct you to the ballot return box. All ballots must be submitted by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters planning to head to the polls in person can find their designated voting center on the Pima County Elections Department website.

As Constance Hargrove, Pima County’s Elections Director, advises, be sure to double-check your ballot before submission, as it cannot be retrieved once it is cast.

"Never be afraid to ask the question before you cast that ballot," she said. "Once that ballot is in the ballot box, there’s no way to retrieve it."

For more detailed information or any further questions, visit the Pima County Recorder’s Office website or consult the Pima County Elections Department’s resources.

Find your Election Day Vote Center: