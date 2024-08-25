Young Tucsonan makes her debut speech at Democratic National Convention

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many Tucsonans took the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Senator Mark Kelly, his wife former representative Gabby Giffords, Mayor Regina Romero and senate candidate Ruben Gallego were among those who spoke. But another Tucson speaker took the stage and gave a speech.

Deja Foxx is a University High School graduate and now, she works for the Harris campaign. As a Tucson content creator with over 100,000 followers on TikTok, she became the first influencer to speak at the convention.

"My message was clear," she said. "I talked about what it meant to be a free lunch kid at a public high school, raised by a single mom and I used planned parenthood for my healthcare.”

For Foxx, she said standing on that stage represented a message of hope for all free lunch kids and each person deserves a government that has their back.