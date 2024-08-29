Young Americans: Gen Z congressman makes pitch for Harris-Walz to U of A crowd

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As election season heats up, the Harris-Walz campaign made a strategic stop near the University of Arizona on Tuesday to rally student voters.

The event, held at Snakes and Lattes on University Boulevard, featured U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., the nation’s first Gen Z congressman, who urged students to channel their online enthusiasm into tangible action at the polls.

“Our job now is to take that energy from online and put it into action on the ground,” Frost said. “Making sure these students are connecting with organizers on their campuses, but also getting out to vote.”

The event drew mixed reactions from students outside the event.

While some, like University of Arizona sophomore Gayatri Kaimal, found the campaign’s efforts to engage young voters productive, others were less swayed. Kaimal emphasized the importance of voting.

“I think voting is a very important right," she said. "A very important civic responsibility, and I’m really excited to exercise that right.”

Additionally, not all students were aware of the event. Elitanna Shimoni, also a sophomore, expressed surprise at its occurrence.

“I didn’t even know this event was going on,” she said.

Despite this, Shimoni said she remains committed to voting against former President Donald Trump, citing disagreements with his policies.

Two freshmen, Natalie Rhoads and Joshua Carroll, who plan to vote for Trump, questioned the impact of such campaign events.

Carroll explained that, for him, “it doesn’t really (matter) for me just since I kind of already know what I believe and what I want.”

Despite differing views on the effectiveness of the event, students across the political spectrum agreed on the significance of voting in the upcoming election.

As Frost noted, the success of the Harris-Walz campaign may hinge on how well they can mobilize young voters to take action come November.