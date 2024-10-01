Tucsonans prepare for first and only vice presidential debate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With 35 days until the election, the candidates for vice president are finally taking the debate stage tonight.

Normally, there is only one debate between two vice presidential candidates.

And traditionally they don't hold much sway among voters.

But in a race as tight as this one, anything can happen.

So expectations Tuesday are going to be high.

“I still think it's important for people who are on the fence to see what the other candidates are thinking," says Monica Vujisic, a democrat.

“I really want to see what Walz has to say in terms of making sure that the economy is going towards a good direction; I don't see that happening," says Olivia Gaxiola, a republican.

The debates so far this election cycle have created a lot of buzz. But for some voters, their minds are already made up.

“I don't think it would change my vote, but I think there are still people out there that need to hear from each candidate," says Vujisic.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he will not debate Vice President Kamala Harris again.

But both Gaxiola and Vujisic say they would like to see another presidential debate.

"I’d like for it to be on a neutral platform, not CBS or ABC News or anything like that,” said Gaxiola.

Harris has agreed to an October 23 debate, hosted by CNN. Trump has not outright declined the CNN invitation, instead posting "THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE" on Truth Social.

Trump had agreed to a set of three debates in September; one on September 4, moderated by Fox News; the second on September 10, moderated by ABC; and the third on September 25, moderated by NBC news.

Harris declined the Fox News and NBC debates.